Rep. Thompson’s pick: So. Co. Women of the Year

“Brooke and Jasmine are outstanding figures in our community, helping those who struggle with substance abuse to reintegrate into the workforce through their work at Athena House, a residential treatment facility in Sonoma County. When Athena House was threatened with closure in July, they worked tirelessly to save the program and ensure the vital services provided at the facility remain available to those in need,” said Thompson. “I am proud to recognize them as the 2023 Sonoma County Women of the Year.”
The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.
