Redwood Credit Union invites the Sonoma County community to come to its annual free document shredding event on Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at their administrative offices at 3033 Cleveland Ave. in Santa Rosa. The popular Shred-a-Thon event will feature free document shredding provided by Shred-It and electronic waste (e-waste) collection by Conservation Corps North Bay.
Attendees may bring up to three boxes (15”x12”x10”) of confidential documents for shredding, such as old financial statements, canceled checks, and credit card offers. Conservation Corps North Bay will also be on site to collect and recycle e-waste such as old computers, printers, cell phones, and personal electronics.
Nonperishable food and monetary donations will be accepted at the event to benefit Redwood Empire Food Bank, a Northern California nonprofit committed to making adequate nutrition available and accessible to those who need it.
For additional information and updates about the Shred-a-Thon, visit redwoodcu.org/shred, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
