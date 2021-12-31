The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels, and it continues to decline. We know we’ve shared this before, but we need your help getting the word out. If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusions. It’s almost unimaginable.
In thanks, all who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Those who come to give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/Superbowl for more information.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will hold its 16th Annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive challenge Sunday Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Double Tree, 1 Double Tree Dr. in Rohnert Park.
All donors will receive a Bucket Brigade T-shirt as a thank you. For more information or to schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or visit Vitalant.org.
