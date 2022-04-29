With the continuing drought, there has never been a better time to prepare your site to capture the rain. Thanks to multiple grants and an amazing partnership with Sonoma Water, the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership, Daily Acts, the Cities of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, and the Gold Ridge and Sonoma Resource Conservation Districts (RCDs), a county-wide program is being launched to assist residents in designing and installing roof rainwater catchment systems for outdoor non-potable use. This program is designed to reduce the barriers to installation by providing technical assistance for system design and installation, and rebates towards materials costs to increase affordability.
If you have ever wanted to install a system but have questions on how to get started and would like to learn more about how to prequalify for a rebate, please join Daily Acts’ Brianna Schaefer, Sonoma RCD’s Jessica Pollitz and Sherwood Design Engineers’ Sebastian Berstch on May 5 from 5:30–7 p.m for a fun and informative webinar to kickoff this new rebate program. Webinar attendees will learn about the program and how it works, from application to design support; the differences and benefits of barrel vs. tank systems; how to determine your rainwater catchment potential and more!
With funding from the County of Sonoma and California Department of Water Resources, this rebate program will be available on a first come, first served basis until funding runs out. Interested residents can apply for both the program and technical assistance through a simple application process, and rebates will be administered upon proof of installation.
Whether you are interested in installing a smaller barrel system or larger system using 5,000-gallon HDPE tanks to offset potable water use in your urban or rural landscape, we hope you will join us at this kickoff event to learn more about this exciting opportunity to capture the rain.
For more information, please visit https://dailyacts.org/events-cal/rainwater-rebate-kick-off/ or email Noelle Johnson at Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District at noelle@goldridgercd.org
Rainwater Rebate Program link to resources and application coming soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.