Rattlesnakes: your surprise new neighbors

Drought brings critters closer together
As temperatures rise, all forms of critters seek food, water, and a shady haven from the elements. Thanks to California’s prolonged drought — and landscapes still charred from fires — wildlife is encroaching on human habitats. The result is a significant increase in rattlesnake encounters.
“It’s not necessarily true that the rattlesnake population is growing,” said Roy Blodgett of Rattlesnake Relations. “The drought is driving snakes into further conflict with people. That’s where the resources are.”
Blodgett, who helps relocate rattlers that have become perilously close to houses, participated in an educational public forum. Over the past decade, he’s helped usher snakes to safety — and away from humans.
During his presentation, Blodgett explained that the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake roams from central California all the way up to British Columbia. While variety may be the spice of life, having just one type of rattler in the region is actually beneficial as it makes diagnosing and treating bites that much easier — and only one antivenom needs be in stock.
However, delving into venomous topics may be unnecessary. Blodgett said you’re four times more likely to be struck by lightning than bit by a rattler. And while he didn’t go so far as to utter the old trope “they’re more afraid of us than we are of them,” Blodgett did state that rattlesnakes pretty much want nothing to do with people.
“Of the hundreds of snakes I’ve relocated, they are always trying to get away,” he said, adding that snakes almost never want or seek out confrontation with people. Instead, they typically flee. “They don’t want anything to do with us.”
Still, he concedes that he’s receiving more calls about snakes found perilously close to houses. He explained that the long drought has shriveled the areas where snakes can hunt and find cool respite from the elements.
While snakes might be scary to some folks, it’s actually beneficial to have them in the neighborhood. After all, their prey — mice, rats, and vermin — are also moving closer to humans and they create far more problems to people than snakes.
While Blodgett points to the drought as the main reason people might encounter more rattlers, he says he interested to find out if the wildfires played a significant role. He said the burnt area that once yielded lush, shady grasses — ideal shelter for snakes — have in many areas not grown back.
So, what should people do to discourage rattlers from moving too close to home? Blodgett said the first thing to do is not create welcome environs, such as woodpiles or leaky hoses or spigots. Also, anything covered in tarps will inevitable create a cool, moist region that will beckon rattlesnakes.
Sometimes, though, the problem is confounding.
Greg and Lani Muelrath’s property abuts Trione-Annadale State Park. As science teachers, they’re pragmatic about these things. “Rattlesnakes are part of our ecosystem,” said Lani Muelrath.
Still, one day last October made it seem like the ecosystem was turned on its head. They found six grown rattlesnakes on their property in one day. That’s more like an invasion than simply living in coexistence.
“It was very alarming,” she said.
They called Al Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue. He’s been rescuing snakes and other reptiles for more than 30 years and had just made news for helping remove nearly 100 rattlers from a home near the Mayacamas Mountains (northeast of Santa Rosa).
Wolf tried to help the Muelraths reconfigure some of their grounds to make it less inviting for snakes but couldn’t explain why so many appeared all at once. Since then, they found one in March and another in April.
Greg Muelrath admits that they “might not have moved” to the area if they had any idea of the rattlesnake problem.
And if you happen to see one? If it’s close to home and needs to be deterred, Blodgett said spraying a hose at the snake’s tail, more or less guiding it away, will usually do the trick. “They’ll move on to the next place,” he said.
And while this might sound like absolutely the worst idea in the world, you can try your hand at rattler wrangling. There are training programs that teach folks how to use tongs to grab snakes and place them in a bucket for relocation.
If a snake bites, he said you’re not likely to die. However, “time is tissue,” he said, meaning the venom will cause necrosis and receiving treatment as soon as possible is vital. He suggested calling ahead to the hospital so that they can prepare an antivenom while you are on your way.
“It’s easier said than done, but try to remain calm,” he suggested.
Because people recognize the sound of a rattler and know to step back, it’s often the pets that are vulnerable. Blodgett said there are snake avoidance training programs available for dogs and he said they should be repeated every year just before the warm months.
Xochitl Fisher of Valley of the Moon Veterinary Hospital agrees, strongly endorsing the aversion training course. Depending on the year, her hospital treats between three and 10 cases. Overall, cases have gone down, she says, “because people are more aware.”
Still, prevention is advised.
“A rattlesnake vaccine is readily available for dogs,” she said, along with boosters. Not unlike people seeking treatment, it’s best to call ahead to a veterinary hospital — instead of your veterinary office — to alert them to your pet’s situation. The antivenom works on dogs, but there’s worse news for cats.
“Cats have an allergic reaction to the antivenom,” Fisher said, adding that veterinarians would most likely just keep an eye on them and treat symptoms as well as possible. On the positive side, cats instinctively are less likely to pursue a snake in the grass. In this case, curiosity seldom kills the cat but is more likely to harm a dog.
