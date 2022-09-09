Rancho receives a big check
Robert Grant

Provident Credit Union’s Account Executive Michael Moore, Business Development Manager Joshua Melander, and NBC Sr. Account Executive Jesse Flores presented “The Big Check” in the amount of $20,000 to Rancho Cotate’s Jessica Holman. The check was presented to the school in honor of Jessica having been selected Teacher of the Year with well-deserved fanfare including confetti at the first pep-rally of the school year. 

