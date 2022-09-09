Provident Credit Union’s Account Executive Michael Moore, Business Development Manager Joshua Melander, and NBC Sr. Account Executive Jesse Flores presented “The Big Check” in the amount of $20,000 to Rancho Cotate’s Jessica Holman. The check was presented to the school in honor of Jessica having been selected Teacher of the Year with well-deserved fanfare including confetti at the first pep-rally of the school year.
Popular News
Articles
- Attempted murder on the outskirts of Cotati
- Free electronics and mattress recycling event
- African Soul Festival held in Rohnert Park
- A storm of accordions hit the Cotati Plaza
- Cougars dominate home opening win
- Mobile Medical and Dental Clinic dedicated for Sonoma County
- Police Logs
- Purebreds at the shelter
- Police Logs
- Rancho receives a big check
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.