A nice crowd was in attendance last Saturday evening, celebrating and raising funds for the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter.
Our first Bark After Dark was in 2015 but 2017 was cancelled because of the fires (and so was 2019, I believe) and the last fundraiser was in 2020 because of Covid so it hasn’t been annually like we’d hoped. We’re looking at approximately $20,000 gross (numbers are still coming in). I don’t know any of the winners, except that Ellen Demartini won the dinner with the Firefighters for $4,000 which was our highest bid item for the evening.
The Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park was founded in 2002 by a dedicated group of volunteers, the ASL serves as a fundraising and community outreach auxiliary to the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. The ASL provides animal welfare education and information to the children and adults of the service area. As a private, non-profit 501©3 charitable organization, the ASL can solicit donations, hold fundraising events, and apply for grants. One hundred percent of the funds are used to support the activities of the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter and the communities it serves. The important point is that ASL needs your financial support now and all year long. Sign up as a monthly supporter, or to make a one-time donation, online at animalshelterleaguerp.org.
Mickey Zeldes says, “We couldn’t do all that we do for the injured and sick animals that come through the shelter every year without the financial support of the ASL. We truly appreciate this partnership as they work with us to improve our facility and provide our animals with the best possible care we can give. They offer outstanding programs to support the animals in our community, as well as at the shelter, and they do all this completely on your donations.”
