On Saturday August 13, the Raise the Roof Festival will be benefiting the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County.
Entertainment includes Momotombo SF with former members of Malo & Santana, midnight Sunday will be Thugz the tribal hippie underground zone and Un Amour Band, Ben roots and DJ Loisaida.
This event will be at the Monte Rio Amphitheater at 9925 Main St., Monte Rio, Ca. from 12 to 8 p.m. with tickets available on Eventbrite.com. $50 in advance and $60 DOS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.