Rack & Riddle Custom Wine Services (R&R) in Healdsburg is excited to announce that it has expanded its sparkling capabilities through a multi-year lease agreement with Delicato Family Wines, a Top 10 U.S. producer of California wines. As the only Charmat facility in coastal Northern California, this is an important step in R&R’s growth and expansion strategy, enabling the Company to serve its clients with increased capacity and advanced production capabilities.
The facility features state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure, allowing R&R to offer its customers a completely new range of services, specifically including: wine canning; in-line carbonation; and the production of Charmat-style sparkling wines. With this expansion, R&R will be able to produce all styles of sparkling wines, further enhancing its previously established industry-leading position. R&R’s exceptional winemaking consistently crafts award-winning Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines.
“As the second largest producer of Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine in the U.S., this is an exciting evolution of our business,” says shared Co-Chief Executive Officers Rebecca Faust and Bruce Lundquist. “We believe that combining our expertise and Delicato’s state-of-the-art Charmat sparkling wine facility will allow us to deliver even more value to our customers. We are beyond pleased to have this association with Delicato Family Wines and their exceptional talents as epitomized by the Indelicato Family.”
This partnership expands R&R’s production capabilities by 345,000 gallons, which feed directly into an 85,000-square-foot building, delivering quality wines to in-line carbonation bottling and canning lines. Both companies will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for their customers.
Rack & Riddle is excited to begin this new chapter and looks forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the years to come on behalf of its current clients and those who await in the future.
