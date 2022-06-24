Widener University recently awarded degrees to its graduates. Ceremonies were held Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14. The university provided two in-person, outdoor celebration options for graduate students who chose to participate:
• A drive-through ceremony May 12 where graduates were able to exit their vehicles and be recognized as they crossed a stage in front of the historic Old Main administration building.
• A traditional ceremony May 14 at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.
Graduates included:
Jeffrey Paul Puckett of Cotati, who earned a Master of Social Work, or MSW, from the College of Health & Human Services.
Abria Brooker was named to South Dakota State University’s dean’s list
South Dakota State announces Abria Brooker of Penngrove, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Brooker is a student in SDSU’s College of Nursing. Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Abria.
