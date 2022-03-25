Tuesday’s Cotati City Council meeting was dense on content, lasting over four hours. This meeting consisted of quite a bit of public hearings and discussions as well as presentations. The council also discussed the possibility of moving the meetings back to in person. Mayor Mark Landman said he would love to do it so community members could interact in person with members of the council and each other.
Before the council got into the main agenda, they had a public hearing session. This was about the City of Cotati adopting amendments to Title 17 of the Cotati Municipal code to support urban agriculture. The presentation which followed had to do with introducing an ordinance which would allow small-scale urban agriculture and food production in various zoning districts throughout the city and change the zoning of the Veronda-Falletti Ranch property at 175 W. Sierra Avenue from Neighborhood, Low Density to Open Space Recreation.
Some of the important notes from the presentation included more access to healthy food while also supporting the development of appropriate agriculture in residential and open space zones. Among those local food systems were community gardens and local farms. This presentation also touched on how the animals like chickens, etc. would be cared for.
After the presentation, community members in attendance got to share what they thought about the ordinance. This was a healthy discussion, as a lot of people in Cotati and surrounding areas support local, organic farming and really want to limit the number of pesticides and cruel treatment of animals in the farming business. This topic certainly captures the enthusiasm of local residents and about five community members decided to share their thoughts on the issue.
This meeting seemed to have way more public comments than previous meetings. The council allowed time for public comment then discussed the ordinance among themselves before agreeing that it was a good idea to move forward with this.
Next up was the 2021 Housing Annual Production Report or (APR) and informational update. This presentation was an update for the council to consider before they moved forward with submitting it to the State Department of Housing and Community Development.
As mentioned previously the council took the time to discuss about moving future meetings back inside. City Manager Damien O’Bid shared some information that would be helpful for the council in making that decision. It seems like the council would like to move back to in-person, but nothing is finalized at this point. Look out for future announcements regarding in person council meetings.
Finally, City Manager O’Bid shared some notes for those who attended. He shared information about the prescription drug take back day which has been a successful program, also about the low rainfall and warned residents that we are still in a drought and looking at a very dry year again. Some positives are that the roundabout at Commerce Avenue is open again, which should do well in helping the traffic issues that the area is facing, the Wayfinder projects are moving along as the locations are finished, the only thing left is the panels that should be finished by April.
Lastly, the Cotati Yard Sale is going to be this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and the city is accepting donations, and Pickleball classes are also going to be offered. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America so classes are filling up very quickly. If you want to learn how to play, sign up ASAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.