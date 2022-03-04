Protecting plants and animals on the Laguna Trail

You might think the question on how you protect plants and animals on the Laguna Trail was put forward by the Laguna Foundation or perhaps a group of citizens concerned with the environment and climate change. But you’d be wrong. This article is about the students at University Elementary at La Fiesta (UELF) in the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District. It’s about their project this year at this magnet school which is based on project-based learning (PBL).
According to their website, UELF is a partnership between the district and Sonoma State University. It was founded in 2013 by a group of SSU professors, district teachers, administrators, and local parents. They were passionate about hands-on experiential learning which is promoted through project-based education. The partnership remains strong as evidenced by the many SSU interns working with district teachers at UELF while they are earning their teaching credentials. Many of those interns eventually become teachers in the district because of these internship experiences.
UELF, like many schools, is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 and the related school closures and shift to on-line learning due to the pandemic. Teacher Jessica Gilleran said there was a “Loss of momentum due to COVID” and they are “just regaining that momentum.” Like other campuses, the kids are delighted to be back in school with their friends and classmates. UELF, as a magnet school, draws kids from all over the district. Parents who believe project-based learning is the right fit for their kids opt-in to the program through intra-district transfers. The student population is very diverse with 48 percent of students from the Latino community.
Each year, the kids take on a class project. Since the classes are student centered, the kids choose their subject for their project. They use an inquiry model, asking scientific questions to research, plan, develop, and present their projects to families, staff, classmates and sometimes even to the community. A good project is one that ties into all subjects to include science, math, reading, writing, art and presentation skills as examples. Normally each class will have a unique project although they might connect to a shared school theme. This year was different in that the kids of five classes, ranging from second grade to fifth grade chose to work together on the same project.
The project they chose was “How can we educate our community about protecting plants and animals on the Laguna Trail.” Gilleran, a fifth-grade teacher with over 29 years of experience in the district, thinks this is the “first time so many grade levels have been united” in their project choice. Gilleran a native Californian grew up in Fort Bragg and now lives in Santa Rosa. She graduated from SSU’s credential program in 1991 and started teaching in the district in 1993. She came to UELF from the Thomas Page Academy in Cotati. This is her fifth year at UELF.
Gilleran said teacher Frankie Kellogg shared her PBL project she developed during her summer workshop with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA and the Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-Wet) have a partnership with UELF. B-Wet, an environmental education program, promotes experiential learning for K-12 students and related professional development for teachers. The UELF teachers embraced it and worked together to mold the concept to fit their classes.
Gilleran also gave a shoutout to Michael Kaupman. His grandson is in her class, and he was a key person in coordinating with SSU getting interns to lead walking trips on the Laguna Trail. This trail is part of the headwaters of the Laguna de Santa Rosa wetlands complex. The trail is about one-half mile from the school’s campus. “I see they have such a positive experience when they’re outside.” Gilleran said. This project allows that; and connects them with their environment.
In addition to selecting their project, the kids chose which small group they wanted to be part of. For example, do they want to focus on plants, birds, fish, predators (mammals), butterflies, herbivores, or perhaps things like salamanders, frogs, newts, or reptiles. Then on their walks they use the scientific tool of observation, recording those observations in their nature journals. Using their art skills, they’ve created posters which were posted along the trail as a way of educating the community who also walk this trail. Right now, the kids are trying to decide how to “springboard” their findings. Perhaps a mural, or a display, or some other type of presentation. Whatever they choose, it’s sure to be educational.
Gilleran said this project is “very motivating for the kids,” that “it’s a win/win.” She reported that “they push themselves” while learning to work together in small groups. She also said it makes them “feel like they’re part of something bigger.” Well done, kids! Thank you for letting us share your project with our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.