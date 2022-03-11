Join us for the grand opening of our space odyssey for Galactic Explorers exhibit!
The Children's Museum of Sonoma County is pleased to announce the GRAND OPENING of our new Space Odyssey for Galactic Explorers Exhibit! Be one of the first to experience the wonders of our universe up close during our grand opening celebration on SATURDAY, March 26, 2022, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m..
The new Space Odyssey for Galactic Explorers exhibit is guaranteed to spark the imaginations of children and adults and inspire a lifelong love of science, exploration, and discovery.
Make a Galactic Impact at the Children’s Museum
Deadline to adopt is Thursday, March 31st, 2022
Adopt and name your very own planet TODAY! Your planet will be on display in the new Space Odyssey for Galactic Explorers exhibit for the infinite future!
You’ll receive an official Certificate of Adoption and a Planet Guide indicating where your planet appears in the Space Odyssey galaxy.
Don’t wait! There are only a limited number of planets for adoption. All planet adoptions support the mission of the Children’s Museum!
