Poppy fire south of Crane Canyon Friday evening

Rancho Adobe (RAD) Battalion Chief Herb Wandel was the first to arrive on the scene that is called the Poppy fire. Matt Ganz and Wulff Reinhold, whose property is across the street, arrived on their ‘gators and assisted with water from their vehicles.
All three of RAD’s wildland rigs and a RAD water tender arrived, along with a Rohnert Park engine and two CalFire wildland engines and a CalFire dozer. Dispatched, arrived, but not used were CalFire’s Air Attack (command plane) and our two Air Tankers from STS.
A light wind was swirling in all directions, which was a good thing, keeping the rate of spread slow however through neglect 1.79 acres was burned before it was brought under control.
A relatively new landowner, oblivious to the fire danger of mowing in the afternoon in the summer could have destroyed all the buildings below the hill and the three separate properties across the road on Oak Springs Dr.
How often does the state of California have to warn people not to use machinery in dry grasses which could cause a spark and start a roaring fire? We do not want to see another summer like the Tubbs fire that started on Oct. 8, 2017. There were 36,807 acres burned with 5,643 buildings destroyed. The Poppy fire, if the winds were in different directions, could have burned all the way west to Petaluma Hill Road near RP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.