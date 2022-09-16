The 25th annual Petaluma Poetry Walk will kick off Sunday, September 18, 11 a.m. at the Petaluma Hotel Ballroom. A special Memorial Reading in honor of poet Geri DiGiorno will be held at 4 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater.
All events are free. For full schedule and a map of the venues, see their website, https://www.petalumapoetrywalk.org/
