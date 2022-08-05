Tucked in between the Fourth of July and Labor Day, the month of August would seem to be the final summer month before heading back to school to get that vacation trip accomplished. Although no big name holidays in the month, according to nationaltoday.com there are still 457 events to be celebrated this month. Let’s look at a few of them.
August is indeed the “Back to School Month.” Celebrated since the 1960s, this month is when parents and local organizations start gathering their back-to-school supplies. About $80 billion is annually spent on school supplies with families spending around $700 annually for them. Backpacks, notebooks, planners, pens, and pencils are but a few of the items. School clothes and shoes are purchased. Non-profits and churches hold fund raisers to help those families who financially can’t afford all the school supplies. Teachers put out their wish list for materials and supplies needed for their classrooms.
As an example, our three local Rotary Clubs in Partnership with the Department of Public Safety are teaming up to help the local schools. During National Night Out on August 2, they started collecting school supplies to include index cards, rulers, crayons, highlighters and the usual materials of pens, paper, and folders to “Pack-a-Patrol Car.” They will continue their efforts every Friday night at the “Party on the Plaza” and Farmer’s Market through August 26.
Teacher Wish Lists are seen in many school districts. Some are distributed through letters to parents, or by flyers and newsletters from school. Parent Teacher Associations often sponsor fill these wish lists. Some get posted on social media or submitted to a grant organization like our Educational Foundation in Rohnert Park. There is even a national TeacherWishLists.com where teachers can open and manage an account for their wish list. Kristen Bunner at John Reed Elementary did that. On their account they included links to Amazon.com for items such as Rolling Storage Cart, United States Rug, Keyboard & Mouse, and an Amazon wish list for many other items. If you want to help, check with your local school office or PTA.
August is also the time to celebrate National Friendship Day. Especially after the last few years of natural disasters and the pandemic, our friends were often critical to us. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year, it’s on August 7 this year. This day was originally a marketing ploy from Hallmark Cards back in the 1930s. Founder Joyce Hall decided “it would be a day to celebrate the people closest to you.” Of course, that included sending them a card or two. But it soon grew bigger when in 1935 the U.S. Congress set the date for an annual celebration of this day. Today, you don’t need to send a card, but you can and probably should reach out by phone, email, text, or social media to those friends who have been by your side year after year.
August 19 is both National Photography Day and World Photo Day. Photography Day is an unofficial holiday allowing us to honor the art of photography and the people who have the passion and skill to pursue the art of taking photographs. The day goes back to 1837 in France when two Frenchmen, Joseph Nicephore Niepcce and Louis Daguerre, created the first photography process. Photography continued to develop until in 1888 George Eastman of Rochester, New York created the Kodak camera. This allowed average folks to take photographs. World Photo Day was created in 2010 by Korske Ara in part to inspire others to take meaningful photos. Look for the hashtag #WorldPhotoDay to see photos taken by people all over the world on August 19.
Finally, August is also National Civility Month. Many of us have seen a decline in civility in recent times. Yet the trait is fundamental to a healthy society. And it starts with each of us. It doesn’t mean we have to agree with each other, rather we can disagree without being disagreeable. If each of us gets a little better with our manners and civility, it’ll help inspire others also. According to the nationaltoday.com website, “This holiday was founded to help the world remember to treat others the way we wish to be treated ourselves – with kindness, empathy, and respect.” Whether you call it the “Golden Rule” or Civility – it’s a trait we should embrace.
