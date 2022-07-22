Back in May of 2019, the Cotati Planning Commission approved the Cotati Hotel Development. This hotel was going to be in St. Joseph’s Park and right across from Peets Coffee and Walgreens. Though the project was approved, there were some things the Commission didn’t like.
Director of Community Development, Noah Housh, and Senior Planner Jon-Paul Harries, admitted during Monday’s meeting that the initial plan didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel like Cotati. A small town like Cotati wouldn’t take well to a four-story hotel unless it sort of fit the vibe of the small city. That’s why the project was redesigned after a switch in developers.
The idea for this project started all the way back in 2009 when the council adopted the downtown specific plans. This has been a long time coming for the council, planning commission and for the city itself. One of the main ideas behind this project is for it to be something that can be seen from Highway 101. During Monday’s meeting, the commission brought up how they want people to be able to see this new creation. If people see it and are impressed, that will bring more business to Cotati.
The vision for the hotel is listed right on Hotel Cotati’s website. It’s as follows: This exciting venture is aimed at combining local, wine country flair with the Hard Rock edge. Our new, dynamic property will consist of a 153-room hotel, a retail and food centric marketplace and an outdoor performance and community plaza. The hotel will have approximately 600 sq. ft. of food venue space.
This project wouldn’t be possible without the owners, the Molinaro Family, who are the owners of the hotel and also the Rancho Adobe Fire Department and Police Department. All three have contributed greatly to help the project get off the ground. Residents will be able to see the fruits of over a decade of labor in the near feature. Hotel Cotati will go far towards giving the town an even better flavor and allow residents to host weddings, hear live music, have great food and so much more.
