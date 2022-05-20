Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) are continuing their partnership with the California Fire Foundation (CFF) to increase wildfire safety and preparedness. PG&E and The Foundation are providing $1.4 million, in aggregate, to CFF’s Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program (WSPP).
Now in its fifth year, the program’s objective is to raise public awareness about wildfire safety and deliver resources to underserved communities in high fire-risk areas. It includes a grant program that awarded 54 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups $670,000 in funding last year.
Beginning May 18, fire departments and community-based organizations in California can submit applications for this year’s wildfire safety and awareness grants. Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m. on June 17, 2022 at the CFF website. Award notification will begin mid-July 2022.
How the grants help communities
Over the past five years, PG&E has provided $6 million in total support for fire safety awareness through the WSPP. The charitable contribution is shareholder-funded, not paid for by PG&E customers.
The CFF, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, aids firefighters, their families, and the communities they protect. The CFF’s Firefighters on Your Side program, also supported by PG&E, provides multi-lingual, culturally relevant fire safety messaging in both digital and print form, to assist the public in staying safe.
Grant awardees in PG&E’s North Coast Region
• Bodega Bay Fire Department – Increasing public safety awareness among business and parcel owners by implementing a Wildfire Action Plan.
• City of Napa Fire Department – Funding for wildland firefighting personal protective equipment.
• Geyserville Fire Protection District – Holding community preparedness meetings and conducting defensible space inspections.
• Graton Fire Protection District – Replacing old and outdated wildland personal protective equipment, as well as purchasing new radios with spare batteries.
• Healdsburg Fire Department – Funding to design and distribute a “Quick Guide to Emergency and Evacuation” to prepare residents for an emergency.
• Marin County Fire Department – Contracting to complete defensible space work for low income and senior residents.
• Napa County Fire Department – Funding to purchase a woodchipper for vegetation and fuel clearing operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.