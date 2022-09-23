A fall fair will be held in downtown Petaluma from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 25 at Fourth and Kentucky Streets, Petaluma.
For more information call 707-762-9348 or email: info@petalumadowntown.com
The iron-front buildings and architectural gems of the late 1800s provide a fitting backdrop for more than 200 antique dealers selling collectibles of all types and price at the Fall Antique Faire produced by the Petaluma Downtown Association.
From campaign buttons and postcards to heirloom artwork and armoires, there is truly something for everyone. And while exploring the intriguing array of antiques, refresh and refuel at a downtown café or restaurant before setting off for more treasure hunting. It’s a free shopper’s paradise!
