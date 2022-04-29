A group of Penngrove citizens have launched a community website, Penngrove Cares at www.Penngrovecares.org . Penngrove Cares is a non-partisan all-volunteer community group of Penngrove and unincorporated Sonoma County residents seeking to advocate for improved traffic management, water resources and environmental stewardship issues affecting Penngrove. “Our website gives neighbors a place to learn about issues that affect Penngrove, and offers a place to get involved,” said Lyndi Brown, acting chair.
Penngrove Cares goals are:
• To inform our local citizenry of local development planning, traffic planning and resource management issues, and
• Help provide a forum to advocate for Penngrove’s needs when engaging with our neighboring communities’ state-mandated General Plans, Specific Plans and associated development planning updates.
The website was designed by One Stop Graphics, a Penngrove business owned by resident Suzanne Tucker. Members of the steering group include Karen Boven, Lyndi Brown, Jim Davis, Paul Efron, Bill Fishman, Eartha McClelland, Don Seppa, Monty Sullivan, Bill Theile, Suzanne Tucker.
Learn more at www.Penngrovecares.org .
