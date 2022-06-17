The Peace & Justice Center decided a ‘get-together’ was in order after being isolated by the pandemic. A June 18th benefit concert will be held from 3–8:30 p.m. as a fundraiser and a “Friend raiser” for the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County. Free Admission. Tickets are not required; however, supporters can RSVP and donate via the Eventbrite page, whether or not they can attend the event.
The musical acts include Lindalou & Michael and Friends featuring Ted Dutcher and Susan Ballinger. Also, featured are Doug Blumer & Bohemian Highway. Lindalou and Michael Ryge state, “We believe peace begins at home. Most of us have been traumatized by world events, war, the pandemic, social injustice, the climate crisis, and wildfire to name a few. Please join us to take a breath and open up to some acoustic music, and love and just relax for a couple hours. Despite all our worries, it’s OK to smile and dance and just let it all go for a little while. We’re so happy to be of some support to the Peace and Justice Center. We really appreciate all the years of dedication and work for Peace and Social Justice.”
Bohemian Highway is the unforgettable Sonoma County band led by veteran singer songwriter Doug Blumer and wife, Nancy Irish. They perform their original Americana and folk-rock songs with tight harmony, ringing guitars and great arrangements with their bandmates; Chipley Trombley, Kent Fossgreen, Jane Fossgreen and Robert Butler. Blumer exclaims, “Big harmonies, acoustic guitars, exceptional songs, and a positive vibe!”
About the Venue: Moonlight Brewing Co. moonlightbrewing.com, 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Meet the bands: lindalouandmichael.net & www.reverbnation.com/thebohemianhighway
Eventbrite: lindalou-michael-and-friends-benefit-concert-4pjc.eventbrite.com
Peace & Justice Center’s website: www.PJCSoCo.org
