A blast from the past in music will be shown at the Cotati Museum November 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be refreshments and a display in the museum along with speakers in the Cotati room.
The panel of speakers for the music in Cotati are Richard Cullinan, Scott Goree, Mark Braunstein, Linda Reese, and Neville Hormuz.
The display inside the museum will consist of articles and photos looking back music related events in Cotati dating back to 1918, including school events, socials, and the first Policemen’s Ball. A book covering the Inn of the Beginning’s fliers, posters and newsletters, an extensive display about Jim Boggio and The Cotati Cabaret will also be on display. Also, original artwork by Pat Ryan, who did many of the posters for the Accordion Festival and Prairie Sun Recording will also be shown. Tom Gaffey and Jim Agius will act as interviewers and do a recording for a podcast.
The focus of the panelists will be the 1960-70 era when Cotati became the musical hub for the Bay Area up and coming groups such as The Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Huey Lewis, Hank Williams Jr., Neil Young and many more.
Inn of the Beginning-1968-1976
Built in 1932, the Cotati Inn was considered a classy establishment, specializing in local duck dinners. It was sold in the 1950s and run as Sophie’s Cotati Inn and later as Michel’s restaurant. In 1968 it became a popular hippie-era cabaret called “Inn of the Beginning.” Visiting musicians included Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, Joan Baez, Pablo Cruise, Van Morrison, Kate Wolf, Carlos Santana, and many more who drew overflow crowds. Today the main building is the former home to Friar Tuck’s Bar, currently available for lease; the other side is occupied by Spancky’s Bar. Come to the Cotati Museum and have some flashbacks in music.
