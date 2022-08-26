Pack the Patrol Car

Last week, representatives from all three of our community’s Rotary clubs (Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati and Rotary Club Of Sonoma Mountain Twilight) delivered the first batch of school supplies collected during our “Pack-a-Patrol Car" program, done in partnership with City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire.
We’re still collecting during the last Party on the Plaza Music Series at the Rohnert Park Farmers Market, Fri., Aug. 26.
Rotary; People of Action, People of Purpose, People of Influence
