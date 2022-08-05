You can help the local Rotary Clubs and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety help the local schools.
Look for them at the National Night Out on August 2 and at the remaining Friday “Party on the Plaza” and Farmers’ Markets through August 26.
Bring new school supplies to any of these events and look for the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati pop-up at the Farmers’ Market. Things needed are #2 pencils, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, blue and black pens, paper, crayons, highlighters, markers, spiral notebooks, index cards, folders, glue, glue sticks, rulers, protractors, and scissors.
