Overdue 2021 prom takes place in 2022

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2021 at Rancho Cotate High School was one of the classes that did not get the chance to experience their high school prom. A few of Rancho Cotate High School’s (RCHS) class of 2021 graduates got together and came up with the idea to plan a “Re-do Prom.” Leila Jones, Kaila Misi, Sydnee Petri, Julie Phan, and Kaileena Smith have been delegating and working for the past month to put on this event for their classmates. The re-do prom took place at the Ellington Hall venue in Santa Rosa on Friday, July 29 from 6 to 11 p.m.
For catering, the Taqueria Sol Azteca kindly donated dinner for all the guests; the venue provided soft drinks and water the entire night, and dessert was covered by two of the prom committee members, Sydnee Petri and Kaileena Smith. They both have their own small baking business, Syd’s Sweets and Tasty Pastries. We greatly appreciated all the help and service from the caterers. Taqueria Sol Azteca served rice, beans, chips, birra, and chicken. Sydnee and Kaileena baked and made pink champagne cupcakes, chocolate cupcakes, chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate crackle cookies, chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodle cookies, Rice Crispies, coconut macaroons, muddy buddies, and even a chocolate fountain bar! For the decorations, it was kept simple. On each table, there were centerpieces with fairy lights and flowers in a small vase. A balloon arch was also assembled to put over the fireplace mantle at the venue.
As for who was responsible for which task to put this event together, Kaileena contacted venues and organized meetings throughout the month of planning prom. She also communicated with Taqueria Sol Azteca, the hall insurance coordinators, and security guards. Sydnee, along with Kaileena baked treats for our bake sales that we held online and at Oliver’s Market. She was also in charge of setting up our bake sales. Kaila oversaw designing the e-invites, the centerpieces, and dessert table cards. Leila contacted grocery stores about paper bag donations for bag check-ins. Julie reached out to the photographer, Brian Davis to capture the setup of the prom, guests’ arrival, and the first portion of the dance party; and to The Community Voice to take a photo of the prom committee. She, along with Kaileena, kept track and organized the guest attendees list.
There were a couple of fees that had to be paid off, which included the venue fee and its services, the hall insurance, the photographer service, and tips for security. A GoFundMe account was set up, sold tickets, and held bake sales to cover these expenses. For ticket pricing, they were sold at $50 for the class of 2021 and $60 for the plus-ones for the first week. Then a price increase went up to $60 and $70 the following week. To keep track of all the ticket sales, a Google form was created for attendees to be filled out, so that we could gather their email addresses, phone numbers, and plus-ones’ information (if that was applicable).
Overall, this event would have not been able to happen without the help of our close friends and families. We want to thank Taqueria Sol Azteca for their donation of food, Brian Davis for taking amazing pictures of everyone and the event itself, and the venue for allowing us to host our re-do prom for our class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.