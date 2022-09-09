Friends of the Petaluma River (FOPR) hosts the 15th annual Fall Petaluma River Cleanup on Saturday, September 17th at Steamer Landing Park. The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. with a BBQ for volunteers at noon that includes live music, free refreshments, giveaways, and activities. FOPR is inviting river lovers of all ages to join them at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center for this grassroots effort to clean the Petaluma River. In 2021, FOPR removed over 10,000 lbs. of trash from the Petaluma River and its tributaries, improving water quality and supporting healthy habitat. “Removing trash and debris from our waterways is one of the most basic and accessible ways we can care for our local environment,” says FOPR Executive Director Stephanie Bastianon. With funding from the Sonoma County Water Agency, FOPR has reached out to thousands of Petaluma water users, recreationists and River-supporters and expect a big crowd to join in the effort to keep the Petaluma River trash-free. “The cleanup is open to all ages, and we expect a lot of students to join in the effort this year,” says Bastianon.
This event annually removes about three tons of trash and debris from the Petaluma River and its creeks and streams. Friends expects over 200 people to volunteer to clean 15 different segments of the watershed, including those that adjoin their own neighborhoods and businesses. Friends of the Petaluma River is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate and conserve the Petaluma Watershed. FOPR is asking volunteers to dress in clothes that can get dirty and wear sturdy, close-toed shoes. They will supply volunteers with gloves, trash pickers, buckets, bags, and other materials. FOPR will provide snacks and coffee in the morning. And they are inviting all volunteers to join them in the afternoon for a BBQ featuring live music and a raffle. Volunteers will be assigned to one of 15 creek locations for the cleanup. If you have a location you would like to work at, please indicate that at registration.
Registration: https://form.jotform.com/222197200430140
