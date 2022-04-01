The North Bay city of Rohnert Park became the second in Sonoma County to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the construction of new gas stations, with a unanimous vote at its March 22 city council meeting. “This is one small step in abiding by the climate emergency resolution that we adopted last year,” stated Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward. “We have enough gas stations, and we need to work toward a future free of fossil fuels and all the harms that come with drilling for them and using them,” she continued.
The Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations (CONGAS), a Sonoma County community-based organization founded in 2019, worked with the city to arrive at this outcome. “We are thrilled that Rohnert Park moved so quickly first to impose a moratorium and then to adopt a permanent prohibition,” stated Jenny Blaker, Co-coordinator of CONGAS. “There are already thirteen gas stations in Rohnert Park so there is no need for new ones, especially given that the state of California is on track to break away from fossil fuels over the coming two decades,” she said.
