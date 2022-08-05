For the month of August, from noon to 2 p.m., Cross and Crown Lutheran Church is continuing to offer its Sanctuary for reflection and a peaceful place to calm one’s mind.
There is no planned program … only a beautiful sanctuary with soft music. Prayer prompts will be available for those who would like to use them. You may stay for a few minutes or for the whole two hours. This could be a special way to spend a lunch break.
“We welcome people of all faith traditions, spiritual seekers, and anyone who wants a quiet time away from the noise and stress of everyday life,” says Congregation President Myrna Kappler.
The church is located at 5475 Snyder Lane, across from Rancho Cotate High School, enter through the double glass doors facing the parking lot … and enjoy the peace.
Contact Kim Burns, Church Administrator, 707-795-7853 or Tandy Whitaker, 707-292-1770 for more information.
