Funding Provided by Providence Health
On The Margins, a local consulting group, is announcing the opening of the application portal for the second year of ¡DALE!, a youth program available for Sonoma County public high school students who wish to learn how to become better leaders, activists and organizers within their schools and community.
¡DALE! (Development, Advocacy, Leadership, & Engagement (https://www.dalesoco.com/) exists to strengthen the development, advocacy, leadership, and engagement of high school students in Sonoma County. Its focus is to bring together leaders and community organizers who are committed to educational justice in Sonoma County’s high schools. The program will co-create a pipeline of youth organizers and leaders in Sonoma County by creating teams of students and providing two mentors for each team. Students may apply as individuals or with a 4-5 student team.
The application portal is currently open and the deadline for applications is August 31, 2022. The ¡DALE! Program will run from September 17, 2022, to June 13, 2023.
¡DALE! Co-founder Dr. Daniela Dominguez spoke on the creation of the program, stating that "¡DALE! was created in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to educational inequities and health disparities in Sonoma County. These local inequities, in addition to federal issues related to educational injustice, have fueled Sonoma County’s students and organizers to create change through education justice initiatives, community engagement, and advocacy efforts. Our youth are rolling up their sleeves and demanding change in our local communities."
Addison Pickrell, a past participant from the 2021 program, remarked “¡DALE! has allowed me to grow as a leader, learn the tools to advocate for myself, and has given me the ability to stand up for what is right, and to make change in our community.” While another program alumni and co-founder Bailey Herbert added,” ¡DALE! has allowed me to create connections with other youth activists and organizers who really want to create change within their community. It's given me a community to learn with, confide in, and brainstorm solutions to injustices with.”
The ¡DALE! Program consists of three parts: (1) training, which involves interactive meetings held once per month on Development, Advocacy, Leadership, and Engagement; (2) practice, which includes the crafting and execution of “educational justice” projects, (3) and mentorship to support students’ efforts and outcomes.
Each ¡DALE! team is awarded the ¡DALE! Grant. This grant ($1000) is used by each team to address a challenge or need shared by other students in their school. The funds are distributed at the beginning of the program. Mentors will assist ¡DALE! students with budget management. In addition to the grant, each student will receive $1,000 for participating in the program.
For more information, please contact: Dr. Daniela Dominguez, danny@onthemargins.us
Nikko Kimzin, nikko@kimzincreative.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.