The Santa Rosa Fire Department received a report of a possible commercial structure fire at the old Dollar Tree store on Sebastopol Road. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under 5 minutes to find a single-story commercial building at 777 Sebastopol Rd. with a fire burning in the façade on the front of the building directly over the front entrance. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire from the exterior while other fire crews forced entry into the locked building. Additional fire crews were requested to the scene. The interior of the building housed a local clothing and retail store. Once inside fire crews found that the store was filled with light smoke but that the fire had not extended into the business or attic and was confined to the façade on the front of the building.
A ladder truck crew was sent to the roof of the building where they used chain saws to open the back side of the façade to enable them to completely extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes. The building was searched for occupants, and no one was found inside the building. Fire crews remained on scene for approximately two hours cutting open the façade of the building and extinguishing hot spots. The interior of the business suffered minor water damage.
The fire is currently under investigation but appears to be electrical in nature. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Damage to the building is estimated to be $50,000. The quick response and quick actions of fire crews contributed to saving nearly the entirety of the business’ contents and prevented the fire from spreading to the attic of the building which would have led to significant damage to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.