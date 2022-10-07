As the month of October rolls around, many folks think of pumpkin spice, jack-o-lanterns, trick-or-treating, and Halloween. Yet among the many events of this month, there is also Oktoberfest. So, others think of Dirndl and Lederhosen, Lowenbrau, and other Oktoberfest beers, brass bands, and sausage or bratwurst. Yet by the time you read this article, the official Oktoberfest is already over. This year it started on September 19 and ended on the first Sunday of October which was October 4. Let’s look at the history of Oktoberfest.
The tradition started in 1810. It was to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to the Saxe-Hildburghausen Princess Therese. That was to take place on October 12th of that year. They invited the citizens of Munich to the celebration that included a large feast and horse races. It has been held annually in Munich since then except for two dozen occasions when it was cancelled due to wars or epidemics. In 1811 it was used to promote agriculture and the Bavarian economy and added an agricultural fair. In 1819 the citizens of Munich assumed the organization of the festival.
Over the years changes continued to be made. The last occasion horse races were held was 1960. From 1887 onwards a tradition of an opening parade was instituted. Since 1892, beer started to be served in glass jugs. In 1896, working with local breweries, large halls were constructed, replacing the old sheds previously used. In 2008 a law prohibited smoking in all enclosed spaces open to the public. The Oktoberfest beer is limited to six Bavarian breweries and is of the Marzen variety, which is a low fermentation beer. It can contain up to 6 percent alcohol. While Oktoberfest celebrations are popular around the world, the original festival continues to be held in Munich.
Locally, the event is called d’Wiesn, the colloquial name for the fairgrounds, Thereseinwiese, which is what the field was called after the Princess Therese in 1810. Since 1850, a statue has stood watch over the Oktoberfest fields call the statue of Bavaria. Since 1950 the festival has used the same opening traditional procedure. At noon, they fire a 12-gun salute which is then followed by tapping the first keg of Oktoberfest beer by the Mayor of Munich. A proclamation of “Ozptft!”is announced which translates to “It’s tapped!” in the Austro-Bavarian dialect. The mayor gives the first liter of beer to Minister-President of the State of Bavaria. Since 1999 more than 6.5 million visitors attend the Munich event each year making it the largest folk festival in the world.
Almost 20 percent of Americans claim some German ancestry, which means some type of Oktoberfest is celebrated in every major U.S. city. Some of the notable American festivals occur in Cincinnati, Chicago, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The largest event is in Cincinnati with more than a half million festival revelers. They have many stages for the music, more than 200 food items for sale, and more than 100 varieties of beer. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is the second largest Oktoberfest in the world.
The United States festivals generally follow the same calendar as the Germany festival. They include lots of beer drinking, deep brass instruments played by oompah bands, and lots of German food such as bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, and knockwurst. However, there are exceptions. The longest running festival, lasting two months, can be found in Helen, Georgia.
This year there were more than 100 events celebrating Oktoberfest in California. They ranged from one day festivals to weeklong events or even a month-long season. Bakersfield held their event on October 1. Millbrae has scheduled theirs for October 20. Mill Valley had one on Saturday, September 24. San Ramon also held theirs on October 1. Closer to home, Santa Rosa held theirs on September 27, Sonoma held one on September 30 and another on October 7, and Petaluma on October 1.
It’s not too late to celebrate in Cotati. Their event is scheduled for October 14 at the La Plaza Park. There will be accordions, German beer, bratwurst, a wiener dog race as well as yodeling, live music, a costume contest and potato sack races. Santa Rosa will also hold another Oktoberfest event called “Cowbells & Lederhosen.” That’s a fundraiser for Sonoma County Special Olympics. Wonderbread 5 will headline the music. For more information checkout cowbellsoktoberfest.com or call 707 285-7060.
