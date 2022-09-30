Stating the obvious, when folks think of October, they think of Halloween. Kids are planning what to wear to go trick-or-treating. People are breaking out their decorations, planning their parties, carving their pumpkins, and drinking their pumpkin spice beverages. Communities are putting on local events and pumpkin patches sprout up all over the area. In Rohnert Park, the Community Services Department is hosting their 4th annual Halloween Carnival with Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the Community Center on Saturday, October 29 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Dating back to pagan times, most credit go to the Celts for Halloween. These ancient people lived in the modern-day Ireland, the United Kingdom, and parts of France. They held a Fire Festival of Samhain, which signaled the end of the harvest season and the start of their new year which began on November 1. They wore costumes and lit bonfires to keep evil spirits away and they believed that on this day the dead returned to walk among the living.
The Irish and Scottish immigrants brought the holiday to America in the 19th century and the change from a religious holiday to a secular one commenced. By the 1920s and 30s the holiday was celebrated throughout America. In the 1950s the holiday became primarily for the kids and trick-or-treating became the norm. Halloween is big business these days, the second-largest commercial holiday with more than $6 billion spent. Horror movies such as Nightmare on Elm Street or Friday the 13th is associated with this holiday. But Halloween is not the only October event. Let’s look at a couple of others.
The month of October is also Filipino American History Month. Filipino Americans are the second-largest Asian-American community in America. They are also the third-largest racial group in California according to the website nationaltoday.com. During October their contributions to America are recognized and celebrated. Their first documented presence is their arrival in “modern-day Morro Bay, California” on October 18 in 1587. “They were primarily the Filipino sailors” who served in the Spanish navy. First established by the Filipino American National Historical Society in 1992, in 2009 Congress recognized the month of October officially. So, this is the month to enjoy the culture, food, and dances of the Philippines.
Although most of us associate June with LGBTQ+ community pride celebrations, October is the National LGBT History Month. A Missouri teacher by the name of Rodney Wilson is credited with starting the celebrations and commemorations of the history of lesbian, gay, transgender, and bisexual people in 1994. In 2006, the organization Equality Forum assumed the responsibility for promoting and providing resources for celebrating the events associated with the month. Why was it important? Given the controversies, especially escalating in areas of our nation, opening opportunities for discussion is necessary. It helps discourages discrimination and promotes diversity.
October has many other ethnic heritages to celebrate. It’s German American Heritage Month, Global Diversity Awareness Month, Italian American Heritage Month, National Indigenous Peoples Month, and Polish American Heritage Month. Also, Hispanic Heritage Month continues until October 15.
Many of us learned a theory called the “Melting Pot.” This was used to describe our society which was formed by differing immigrant cultures which eventually produced new social and cultural forms. One flaw of that theory was the assumption that these immigrants would lose the unique aspects of their culture and just become “Americans.” For that reason, a new theory has emerged called the “Salad Bowl Theory.”
This theory proposes that they do not lose unique aspects of their cultures. Rather, they retain them much like the ingredients in a salad are still identifiable. Think croutons, tomatoes, peppers, differing types of greens, onions, et cetera. While individually identifiable, they combine to create an overall whole, or salad which is greater than the individual ingredients.
Visibility matters and understanding each other is critical to acceptance of all the unique aspects of who we are as Americans. October is the perfect month to research, discuss, and celebrate cultures that are different than our own. Attend a festival, discuss culture and traditions with friends or relatives of Italian, German, Hispanic, Polish, or Filipino heritage. Sample the cuisine and enjoy the beverages of each culture. The multi-cultural opportunities in America are vast and exciting.
