Performances include Circa, Sacre, Aida Cuevas – 45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo, Cantus, Song of the Universal, Vanessa Sanchez & La Mezcla in Pachuquísmo, Matthew Whitaker Quintet and Simone Porter, violin & Rohan de Silva, piano.
The Green Music Center at Sonoma State University continues its 10th Anniversary Season this month with an exciting lineup of performers in Weill Hall and Schroeder Hall. Since opening its doors in September 2012, the Green Music Center has welcomed countless artists to its stages including international touring stars, emerging artists, regional favorites, and student performers of all ages.
View the full listing of performances in the 10th Anniversary Season and purchase tickets visit gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707.664.4246.
Green Music Center – October 2022
Weill Hall | Schroeder Hall | Weill Hall Loft
Circa, Sacre
Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble
Sunday, October 09, 7 p.m.
Weill Hall
$25–$75
Aida Cuevas
45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo
Thursday, October 13, 7:30 p.m.
Weill Hall
$25–$75
Aida Cuevas presents 45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo – an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as Mexico’s most important female voice. She is joined by renowned Mariachi Aztlán along with other special guests. With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas, dubbed as “The Queen of Mariachi,” is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.
Cuevas became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy® when she was honored at the 2018 awards for “Best Regional Mexican Music Album” for her CD Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas).
Her unique voice and style have allowed her to cultivate a successful career spanning decades, leaving a remarkable imprint in the history of Mexican music.
Cantus, Song of the Universal
Friday, October 14, 7:30 p.m.
Weill Hall
$25–$75
Vanessa Sanchez & La Mezcla in
Pachuquísmo
Thursday, October 20, 7:30 p.m.
Weill Hall
$25–$75
Matthew Whitaker Quintet
Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.
Weill Hall
$25–$75
Simone Porter, violin and Rohan de Silva, piano
Sunday, October 30, 3 p.m.
Schroeder Hall
$30–$40
Program
Andrew Norman: Sabina
Franz von Biber: Passacaglia
Reena Esmail: Drishti (द्रिष्ती)
Esa-Pekka Salonen: Lachen Verlernt
Richard Strauss: Violin Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.