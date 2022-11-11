Performances are Laurie Lewis and Men of Note, Nobuntu, Juilliard String Quartet – Beethoven Extravaganza and Vienna Boys Choir – Christmas in Vienna
The following weekend sees the Weill Hall debut of Bay Area bluegrass singer/songwriter Laurie Lewis with her new group of acoustic talent Men of Note. Laurie Lewis’ original songs are brought to life through the rich eclectic musicianship of Sam Reider, Mark Schatz, and Brandon Godman (Nov 12).
The next week features back-to-back performances on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Zimbabwean female a cappella quintet Nobuntu perform in Weill Hall. Garnering praise for their inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to jazz and gospel, Nobuntu’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments (No 18). The following day the Juilliard String Quartet return to Weill Hall for the first time since 2016. The Boston Globe hails the ensemble as “the most important American quartet in history” (Nov 20).
November concludes with one of the most anticipated performances of the 10th Anniversary Season. Delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries The Vienna Boys Choir are known for their purity of tone, distinctive charm, and popular repertoire. Their holiday program entitled Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians in a program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and, of course, holiday favorites (Nov 27).
View the full listing of performances in the 10th Anniversary Season and purchase tickets visit gmc.sonoma.eduor call 707.664.4246.
Laurie Lewis and Men of Note
Sam Reider, Mark Schatz, and Brandon Godman
Saturday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Weill Hall Loft
$25–$45
Led by the Bay Area folk and bluegrass legend herself, Laurie Lewis and the Men of Note are a new supergroup of acoustic talent.
Nobuntu
Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Weill Hall
$25–$75
Nobuntu, the female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel.
Juilliard String Quartet
Beethoven Extravaganza
Sunday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m.
Weill Hall
$35–$95
Hailed by The Boston Globe as “the most important American quartet in history,” the ensemble draws on a deep and vital engagement with the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works.
Vienna Boys Choir
Christmas in Vienna
Sunday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m.
Weill Hall
$45–$105
The Vienna Boys Choir has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm, and popular repertoire. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world.
