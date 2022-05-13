A science festival to spark children’s wonder and curiosity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics will be held Sunday May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
Over 60 hands on science activities are being supported in collaboration to strengthen the North Bay’s STEM learning ecosystem to expand and sustain youth STEM engagements.
All attendees (children 5 years of age and older), volunteers, and exhibitors are required to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours.
Fully vaccinated means that b two weeks before the NBSDD, individuals have received either both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster is not required.
Negative test means showing proof of a negative test result (PCR or Antigen rapid self-test) with a photo or electronic copy of test results. Home self-tests must include a time stamped photo of the result. Copies of test results will not be collected or retained. The only record will be to document that test results were viewed and confirmed for each individual.
Walk-ins are welcome. All ages 5+ are welcome. Social security, citizenship and insurance are not required. COVID-19 pediatric vaccines are available on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.