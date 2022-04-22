North Bay Music Hub Loud and Clear Music expands

Twelve years after opening in the former Zone Music space, Loud and Clear Music is expanding into their very own historic building to offer newer and consignment musical instruments to the North Bay Area. The store welcomed customers for a soft opening on April 5 and hosted a free event to celebrate the expansion on April 16. The new location is 8000 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, just three buildings south of the previous location.
The space is packed full of musical instruments and gear. They have kicked off their grand opening with a celebration last Saturday April 16. They had have music from Nate Lopez and the Derek Irving Duo. Plus, deals on everything in stock.
The new space is in a piece of Sonoma County History, built in 1917. “We’ve been working hard to restore it,” says Loud and Clear owner Neville Hormuz, who purchased the building to allow the business to expand. “We did construction to restore the original hardwood floors and ceiling. We’ve added some time appropriate features plus an ADA ramp and bathroom. The building is stunning, and it will be fun for musicians and non-musicians alike to visit and explore this piece of Cotati History.”
Loud and Clear Music was born when, after 24 years, Zone Music was forced to close in 2010. Hormuz, a longtime Zone employee who was a manager at the time of the closure, decided to open a smaller store in the same location and hired many of Zone’s former employees to work in the store and as audio-visual installers for Loud and Clear A/V. Many of those employees still work in the store to this day.
“My plan was to open an installation business with four other ex-Zone employees but soon my ambition became opening a music store as well,” says Hormuz. “At first the music store was smaller than Zone and accessory oriented specializing in used and consignment gear.” Now, after 12 years of small expansions and steady sales growth, Loud and Clear is a music store the same size as its predecessor, with even more offerings than before.
Loud and Clear offers not only music gear, but music lessons and rock band camps. The “Rock Overtime” band groups were meeting weekly in-person before the pandemic, and now meet on Zoom for songwriting sessions with a video of virtual performances edited together at the end of the session. Plans are in the works to resume in-person sessions and performances soon.
Community involvement is also an important part of Loud and Clear’s DNA. “Our success comes from being a diversified community resource known not only for musical equipment and service but for commercial audio-visual installation, innovative teaching program, events, workshops, and fundraising for local causes,” says Hormuz. That fundraising has resulted in more than $90,000 in donations to local nonprofits since the store’s opening, including the Humane Society, the Bird Rescue Center, and many local animal and education-related causes.
One fundraiser that’s been ongoing since 2010 at Loud and Clear helps not only local nonprofits, but string players of all stripes. “We call it Restring your Thing,” says Hormuz. “One day a month we pick a local nonprofit, usually animal-related, and we restring guitars for $10, including the cost of the strings. All the proceeds go to the non-profit. The store always offers the service of restringing guitars, but we normally charge $25 plus the price of strings. This is a bargain for the customer and provides $600-$1,200 a month to a local non-profit.”
The business has been the recipient the Cotati Business of the Year award by the Chamber of Commerce and been honored with the Service Above Self award from the Rohnert Park/Cotati Rotary. The business is also one of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Top 100 Dealers—the only store in Northern California to earn that distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.