The next General Municipal Election will be held on November 8, 2022. City of Sebastopol voters will be asked to elect three candidates to serve a four-year term on the city council. Terms for Councilmembers Una Glass, Sarah Glade Gurney and Patrick Slayter expire at the end of this year.
Interested in running for city council? Nomination period opened Monday July 18th! There are two appointments required: One appointment to receive/pull the nomination paperwork and the second appointment to file the nomination paperwork to qualify for the election.
Candidates may pull papers to run for the office of City Councilmember in the November 8, 2022, election during the nomination period. The nomination period for this election opened on Monday, July 18 and continues through Friday, August 12. The election code states that if an incumbent fails to return candidate nomination papers by the original deadline, the nomination period will be extended to Wednesday, August 17, 2022. As Councilmember Sarah Gurney has indicated that she will not seek re-election, the nomination period is likely to be extended. The city clerk acting as the City’s Elections Official, will issue and receive all related nomination papers. ALL nomination documents must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at one time and by appointment. The deadline for filing nomination documents is Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. unless extended as described above.
Candidates arriving after the deadline shall be turned away. NO EXCEPTIONS ARE PERMITTED.
It is required that due to the length of appointments that an interested person call the Office of the City Clerk at 707-823-1153 or email mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org to make an appointment.
All election paperwork can only be issued or received by the Elections Official (City Clerk). It is strongly advised you file your completed nomination forms EARLY within the nomination period. Deadlines are rigid and must be adhered to. Waiting until the last moment to complete and file documents may jeopardize your right to have your name appear on the ballot. The Elections Official is the only individual who can issue or receive the paperwork.
Also keep in mind that running for office is a very open process. Once filed, other than some exceptions, candidate and campaign information becomes a public record and is available to the public.
Candidate eligibility
• A candidate must be a United States citizen.
• 18 years old on or before the election day and a citizen of the state (Government Code Section 1020).
• A registered voter living in the City of Sebastopol at the time nomination papers are issued (The City Clerk will verify voter registration with the County of Sonoma Registrar of Voters.) Unless otherwise specifically provided, no person is eligible to be elected or appointed to an elective office unless that person is a registered voter and otherwise qualified to vote for that office at the time that nomination papers are issued to the person as provided for in Section 10227 of the Elections Code.
• Conviction of crimes - A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California (Government Code Section 1021).
Candidate fees
There are no City of Sebastopol filing fees, however, candidates who choose to have their “Candidate Statement of Qualifications printed in the sample ballot issued by the County Registrar of Voters must bear the actual cost of printing and distribution. Candidates who opt for this printing are required to pay the fee when the nomination paper and forms are filed with the City of Sebastopol City Clerk.
Please visit the Elections and Voting Page of the City of Sebastopol website for complete details and eligibility requirements.
Sebastopol community sculpture garden at Ives Park opening celebration
The public is invited to meet the sculptors and to enjoy festivities during the opening celebration of the Sebastopol Community Sculpture Garden at Ives Park, 7400 Willow Street, Sebastopol. The event is hosted by The City of Sebastopol Public Arts Committee and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.
The event is on Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. and kicks off with ribbon cutting by Mayor Patrick Slayter. There will be discussions with the artists describing their inspirations and creative solutions which were considered during the selection process, as well as presentations by Sebastopol Public Art Committee Chair, Marghe Mills-Thysen, and Sebastopol Center for the Arts Creative Director, Catherine Devriese. The Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Chamber Music Ensemble will be playing during the celebration.
The five-member Sebastopol Public Art Committee reviewed the competition entries submitted to the Sebastopol City Council for final approval, and eight sculptures have been chosen for the initial one-year duration. The site is located within the park, adjacent to Calder Creek, near the High Street entry.
The artists include Gordon Carter, Rose Gitlin, Beth Hartman, Briona Hendren, Rod Morgan, Josho Somie, and Jeffrey Zankel.
Selected sculptures will be available for purchase after 7/23/2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.