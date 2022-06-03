aha! powered by ExpressJet Airlines, announced nonstop service between Reno and Santa Rosa, CA. beginning July 14, 2022 - connecting the urban heart of the wine country and the “Biggest Little City in the World.” Skip the I-80 traffic and enjoy a weekend get-a-way playing your odds, watching a show, or relaxing on the shores of Lake Tahoe. aha! is offering an introductory one-way rate of $49. Connecting Sonoma County and Reno/Tahoe twice per week on Thursdays and Sundays.
