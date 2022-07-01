Parking will now be free for the first hour at all city parking garages
The City of Santa Rosa will revise its fee structure starting July 1 for all parking garages, lots, and meters, following over two years of various free or reduced-fee parking programs.
The update will align parking fees and return operations closer to pre-COVID levels of service and function, with two notable exceptions becoming permanent. First, parking in the city’s five parking garages will be free for the first hour. Second, free parking will be provided in the city’s five parking garages each year every Saturday and Sunday from the Saturday after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.
Parking officials will begin outreach over the summer at public events, meet with businesses and provide them with updated materials to help educate the public, while the city’s website will be updated to better streamline information about city parking.
For more information, go to srcity.org/Parking.
