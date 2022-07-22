New Executive Director at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center

Tate Birnie, President of the Board of Directors for the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, announced the hiring of Joan Churchill as their new Executive Director. Joan will take over for the departing Executive Director, Katie Davis.
In her statement on the center’s Executive Director position, Tate Birnie said, “We were sorry when Katie submitted her resignation. Katie has shepherded the Center through a very challenging period dealing with the associated issues of COVID-19.” Birnie went on to say, “We were fortunate in our search to find Joan. Joan is extremely qualified with many years of leadership experience. Her last position was as Executive Director for a $20 Million health related organization with 150 employees.”
When asked what prompted her to accept the position as the Sebastopol Area Senior Center’s new Executive Director, Churchill said, “The Sebastopol Senior Center is one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations of its kind in this area. The work Katie has done in building out a new commercial kitchen that will be serving lunch five days a week, will be a valuable resource. For my part, I believe my background in resource and fund development can add another element of support to the great staff at the center.” Churchill went on to say, “The center has over 1000 members, delivered over 56,000 meals last year and is working to build out a caregiver support program for working adults in our community. This organization is unique, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of one of the largest independent senior centers in Norther California.”
Churchill brings to the Sebastopol Area Senior Center over 6.5 years CEO (4.5 years CEO/CFO) at two multi-cultural federally qualified health centers; extensive governance, financial, and regulatory experience.
Ms. Churchill will start her new position full time August 3, 2022. In the meantime, she will be spending time with Katie Davis learning the nuances of the organization prior to Davis’s last day at the end of July.
