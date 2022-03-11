New election map adopted, new gas stations banned

The Rohnert Park City Council met on Tuesday, March 8. The meeting was in-person, masks were not required but strongly recommended. Several public hearings were held during the two and a half hour meeting, most significantly on changes to city specific plans and an extension of an Urgency Ordinance that has the practical impact of banning any new gas stations being built in Rohnert Park. The other major item was the adoption of an election map which sets the boundaries for the five districts for the next ten years.
Twenty-five draft maps were considered at last month’s council meeting. Six prepared by Michael Wagaman, the demographer hired by the city, and nineteen submitted by the public. Wagaman said this was the “most public submissions of any jurisdiction, by far,” of those he’s been working with this redistricting year. The council narrowed those maps down to four for potential adoption. Tonight, Wagaman presented those four for consideration. He said it boiled down to two architectures and two variances of those architectures. His Purple Plan, and a public submission labeled Plan 4 was one pair with public submission Plan 11A and Plan 13 the other. The original Plan 11 was slightly modified with a minor change thus became Plan 11A.
The council was divided on which map to adopt. Council members Pam Stafford and Susan Hollingsworth Adams favored the Purple Plan. They made a motion to adopt that plan, but it failed on a 2-3 vote. Vice Mayor Willy Linares then made a motion to adopt Plan 11A which passed on a 3-2 vote with Stafford and Hollingsworth Adams voting against. One reason the Purple Plan was favored by two councilmembers was because it provided mobile home parks as a community of interest a greater voice in electing a representative to the council. However, the plan would also split up some sections of the city, reduce the percentage of Latino representation in District 5, and defer the vote of many until 2024 elections. The adopted map will be posted on the city’s website.
There was no division on the issue of banning new gas stations in Rohnert Park. Previously they passed an Urgency Ordinance imposing a 45-day moratorium on approval of new or expanded service stations, involving the sale of gasoline or diesel fuel products. This was to allow city staff time to research and prepare changes to Municipal Code and other planning documents. That moratorium would have expired on March 11.
The staff needed more time, so tonight the council approved an extension to that Urgency Ordinance. By doing so, the city has gained an additional 22 months and 15 days to complete the necessary research and changes. Also tonight, they amended the Wilfred-Dowdell and Northwest Specific Plans and sections of the Sonoma Village Planned Development agreement. Previously those documents allowed new gas stations. Now they don’t.
Planning Manager Jeffrey Beiswenger provided the background and rationale for these actions. He stated Rohnert Park currently has 13 gas stations. 67 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are caused by gasoline or diesel emissions from the tailpipes of vehicles. To meet state goals, encourage vehicles using alternative fuels, and state or local climate change priorities, this ban was proposed. When the changes are made, Rohnert Park will become the second jurisdiction in Sonoma County, after Petaluma, to ban building new gas stations or expanding them.
In other council news, the council approved organizational changes in the Community Services Department. The proposal was to eliminate three part-time positions and replace them with two full-time positions. According to Cindy Bagley’s presentation, five part-time positions supported customer service at the Community Center, the Senior Center, and the Sports Center. However high turnover of part-time staff has strained the department’s ability to provide that service. Three positions have been vacant for a significant time. Recruiting and hiring has been a challenge. Even use of a Temporary Staffing Agency hasn’t helped, as they too have high turnover rates. So Supervisory and Management staff have been taken away from their duties to provide coverage. The change was approved.
Now that the council is back in-person, City Manager Darrin Jenkins sought council direction on how they would like to handle public comments going forward. He presented three options. Option one was to allow only in-person public comments. Option two was to allow in-person and email comments. Options three was to have in-person, email, and some type of live call-in options such as zoom or phone-in. He recommended option two since the technology requirements of option three are challenging and was infrequently used by the public during the COVID Hybrid meetings. Option two was approved.
