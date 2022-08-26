New Deputy Chief sworn-in

Council Chambers were packed at the Rohnert Park City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23. Most seats were taken with many standing in the back of the room. Two events accounted for most of the attendance. The first was the Mayor’s Recognition that honored the Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park for their support of educational excellence. The other was the introduction and swearing in of Kevin Kilgore as the Deputy Chief of the City’s Department of Public Safety.
Chief of the Department Tim Mattos did the introduction of Kilgore. Kilgore’s background is extensive, so it was a lengthy intro. Key highlights were that Kilgore’s career started in 1997 as a Deputy Sheriff and later as a municipal police officer in a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. Kilgore is originally from that area. In 2006, he moved to Los Angeles and joined the University of California Police Department. Working at both UCLA and UC Santa Barbara during his fifteen years with them he “worked in almost every area of the police department as an officer, sergeant, and lieutenant” according to Mattos.
Kilgore came to Sonoma County in February last year to serve as the Chief of Police for the City of Sebastopol. This month, he comes to our city as Deputy Chief. Mattos said he “will oversee and manage Police Services, including the Patrol Division, Traffic Unit, Investigations Unit, Professional Standards, and the SAFE Team.” Kilgore has held many leadership positions during his career. For example, he was on the 2028 Olympic Games Public Safety Planning Committee for Los Angeles; served on a UCLA Committee on LGBTQ Affairs; and developed several community programs including Procedural Justice and Implicit Bias courses. Kilgore’s husband pinned his badge on as more than a dozen law enforcement officers in attendance helped the city council welcome him to Rohnert Park.
Another presentation was Sonoma County Tourism’s (SCT) regarding their Business Improvement Area program. The BIA “is a self-assessment initiated by the lodging industry to generate tourism marketing funds.” When initially formed, the assessment was for “any property with revenue greater than $350,000 a year.” SCT wants to remove that threshold for the self-assessments and needs the various city councils to adopt “Resolutions of Consent” before September 20, 2022, so that they can get on the agenda for the Board of Supervisor’s meeting on October 4, 2022. City Manager Darrin Jenkins advised the resolution will be on the September 13 agenda.
Yet another presentation was from the Regional Climate Protection Authority (RCPA) regarding a 2024 funding measure for Climate Change Activities. They reviewed what has been done so far, State and Sonoma County Climate Goals, the 13 initiatives contained in the “Climate Mobilization Strategies,” and next steps. They identified keys to achieve their vision as funding, a trained workforce, creative thinking to find new ways of solving problems, and involvement of local leaders and experts in key climate sectors.
Mayor Jackie Elward was authorized by the council to execute and deliver the City’s Response to three Grand Jury Reports. These reports came out on June 14, 2022, as the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury delivered its Final Report 2021-2022. The mayor is required to respond to their findings and recommendations within 90 days.
Jenkins provided the staff report for the investigative report titled “Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.” The focus of that report was on interdiction activities from 2014 to 2017. The report made seven findings and seven recommendations. Via the mayor, the city can agree or disagree in whole or partially with the findings. For the recommendations, the response can be it has been implemented, not yet implemented but will be implemented in the future, requires further analysis, or will not be implemented because it is not warranted or is not reasonable.
The other two reports requiring response were “Affordable Housing: Monitoring and Compliance Who is Watching the Henhouse?” and “Affordable Housing: Past, Present and Future “Do It, or the state Will Do It for You.” Jenna Garcia the City’s Housing Administrator and Jeffrey Beiswenger, the Planning Manager outlined the recommended response to those two reports. Staff recommendations and specific details of the city’s response can be found as attachments to the meeting agenda on the city’s website.
Finally, Sylvia Lopez Cuevas, the City Clerk, gave an update on qualified candidates for the city council elections to be held in November. She also highlighted the write-in candidate options. That period opens September 12 at 8:00 a.m. and closes on October 25 at 5 p.m. To be eligible as a write-in candidate you must file the same paperwork as candidates.
