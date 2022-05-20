Never too young to make a difference

Last December, the Junior Girl Scouts of Troop 10162 started a project to earn their Bronze Award. That award is the highest award that a Junior Girl Scout can earn. It is also the third highest in all of Girl Scouting according to Amy Der, the adult volunteer that works with them. Troop 10162 is a multi-level Troop in Rohnert Park, part of the Girl Scouts of Northern California Council and the Cotati, Rohnert Park, Penngrove Service Unit. Junior Girl Scouts range in age from 9 to 11 and are in the fourth or fifth grade.
The Bronze Award is a team project. It required each of the girls to complete a Leadership Journey before they could even start work on a Bronze Award Project. According to Der, “Girl Scout Journeys are multi-session experiences in which girls dig deeper into their interests and use the skills they gain along the way to make a difference in their community.” The girls can earn the typical badges that we think of and see displayed on their sashes. Those show they learned a new skill; but they are different than a Journey Award. Der shared, “During a Journey, Girl Scouts do hands-on activities, connect with experts, and take the lead on a Take Action project with their community.”
Once they completed their Leadership Journey, they could decide on the Bronze Award project. Der stressed “This project was really girl led.” The adults guide and assist, but the project belongs to them. She also said, “These girls work together better than some of the adults I know.” The girls surveyed the community and looked for problems they thought they could help with. They brainstormed multiple ideas, but then chose to address the homeless population in Rohnert Park. The girls were concerned that they could be cold at night and not have access to basic supplies. So, they decided to make tie blankets and comfort kits.
They made a total of 25 blankets. They got the fleece donated by Joann Fabrics in Santa Rosa and they used money from their cookie sales to purchase supplemental fabric. The comfort kits consist of a bottle of water, warm socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, a hairbrush, and a protein bar. To gather socks for their kits they worked with other Girl Scout Troops in Rohnert Park on a sock drive. They also got Dr. Jamie Sahouria of Sahouria Pediatric Dentistry to donate the hygiene supplies.
On Sunday May 15, they gathered at the Girl Scout Hut in A-Park to put the finishing touches on the comfort kits and organizing everything from the project. Next Sunday, May 22 they will deliver the kits to Waypoint Church in Rohnert Park. Waypoint, working with their other partners in the community, will distribute the kits as needed to the unsheltered and homeless. After the delivery, the girls and their families will go to Mary’s Pizza in Rohnert Park to celebrate their achievement and receive their Bronze Award.
Der, a Rohnert Park resident living in the H Section, is very proud of her girls. Her daughter Abigail is part of the troop and this project. The elder Der works at Cross & Crown Lutheran School teaching third and fourth grade. The younger Der said the most fun thing about the project was that “we got to do it together.” She also said that “helping someone in need makes you feel good.” Kathleen McGowan, another member of the troop, said the hardest part was “making blankets and getting supplies.” McGowan also said if they could do it differently, they would “get more supplies so we could give more.”
The troop doesn’t do a Bronze Award project every year. Next year their focus will be a bit different. However, as the current Bronze Award girls age out to the next level of scouting, they are likely to do another project in a couple of years. If you have a girl interested in scouting, there are multiple levels of the program available to them from kindergarten through seventh grade in Troop 10162. The troop currently has about 40 girls in their troop at all levels. The next scouting year starts in October 2022 after a summer break. For more information on scouting, you can visit the website: Girl Scouts of the USA. There you can find out how to join GSA, become a volunteer, or donate to support the organization.
