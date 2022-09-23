The fourth Friday of September is designated as Native American Day in California and Nevada. That’s September 23 in 2022. In South Dakota and Wisconsin, the holiday is observed on the second Monday of October. Washington state celebrates Native American Heritage Day on the Friday immediately after the fourth Thursday in November and Tennessee celebrates a similar day called American Indian Day on the fourth Monday of September. It’s not a national holiday, but whatever the day is called and whenever it’s celebrated, the day honors those cultural contributions of our Native American communities.
California is credited with the first celebration of Native Americans when Governor Culbert Olson declared October 1 as “Indian Day.” In 1998 Governor Ronald Reagan later signed a resolution moving the holiday to the fourth Friday of September and calling it Native American Day. In 2021, the state made the day a judicial holiday effective January 1, 2022. Many states have replaced Columbus Day, which was normally celebrated on the second Monday in October, with Indigenous Peoples’ Day; however, Columbus Day remains in California code as a holiday although it is no longer a judicial holiday. In California, both Native American Day and Columbus Day are recognized by the state as holidays, however, neither holiday gives state employees a paid day off and public schools remain open.
The Native American population in California is just over 285,000 and according to 2018 Census Bureau estimates made up .4 percent of the population. That’s the third largest for any state behind Arizona and Oklahoma. Native American tribes in California include the Karok, Maidu, Cahuilleno, Mojave, Yokuts, Pomo, Paiute, and Modoc. In Sonoma County the tribes known to have inhabited our area include the Pomo, Wappo, and Miwok. Let’s take a closer look at those tribes, using the information from sonomacounty.com.
To the south, the Coast Miwok tribe collectively called their area Peta Lumaa. Their territory stretched throughout the southern reaches of the county between Petaluma, Valley Ford, and the city of Sonoma, and west to the Pacific Ocean and Bodega Bay. If you’ve visited Sonoma Coast State Park, you’re probably familiar with Miwok Beach. Further north, the Central Wappo lived at the northern end of the Russian River Valley, around northern Santa Rosa, and Healdsburg. The Kashia Pomo extended from the village of Bodega to Stewart’s Point which includes Fort Ross.
Rohnert Park and Cotati are in the Southern Pomo territory. That territory runs along the Highway 101 corridor. “Southern Pomos lived throughout Santa Rosa, into Healdsburg and Cloverdale in the north, and west to what is now the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area.” In Alexander Valley area from Lytton Springs to Geyserville area, lived the Western Wappo. The ancestors of all these tribes still live in Sonoma County. Some of the tribal groups are Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, and in Rohnert Park the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
Native American Heritage month is celebrated in November, however, be on the look out for events celebrating Native American Day on September 23, 2022. There will be a celebration on the west steps of the California State Capitol Building in Sacramento. You can find more information on that celebration at: www.facebook.com/NativeAmericanDay. More information about this day can also be found online at https://nativeamericanday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.