The National Night Out is an annual event to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make the neighborhoods safer and a better place to live.
Meet your police officers and other city staff at the free event and enjoy beautiful La Plaza Park. Family games will be available. The event will be held on Tuesday August 2 at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Paw Patrol the movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.