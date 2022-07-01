Last weekend, this music festival was again held in La Plaza Park on Saturday June 25. Originally the festival was known as the Cotati Jazz Festival. According to Wikipedia the first event was held in 1981. Former local icon, Jud Snyder is credited with organizing the event. The early event charged admission to attend. Online information about past events is not always available but, Chamber Volunteer Connie Van Guilder, said the jazz festival went back over 30 years and the music festival has been in place for the last four.
The Cotati Chamber of Commerce took over the event in 2003 and made admission free in 2006. In 2018 the festival was renamed as the Music Festival because attendance was declining. The chamber found that folks wanted a variety of music including rock & roll, folk rock, funk, and soul. They wanted to get up to dance and groove to the music. The event is usually held in June, but with fires and the pandemic; not always. Sometimes it must be cancelled and at other times it may go virtual. But this year it was back in all its glory, in-person, in the park.
Another Chamber volunteer, Rosemary Mojica, said she and her husband George have been attending the event for 20 plus years. Asked the importance of the event to Cotati, she said “it’s a community event, a time for dancing and celebrating, and an opportunity to raise awareness about the city of Cotati.” So much for the history, let’s look at this year’s event. Attendance was well over 100 at noon when the event kicked off. Lines were already forming at the face painting tent and beverage vendors. The weather was cooperating, in the high 60s at noon, with a gentle cooling breeze under the Plaza’s tall, leafy shade trees. Numerous venders ringed the Plaza on the outside near the sidewalks.
Vendors had a wide range of merchandise for sale. Beautiful outfits, baseball caps from all over California, many differing jewelry pieces, books, and games, greeting cards, and of course food and beverage vendors. Gerard Giudice, the lead singer for the Rotten Tomatoes, even joked the popcorn smell waving towards the main stage made it hard to concentrate. But he and his band performed flawlessly as Sonoma County folks have come to know them.
Even before the show began, there were folks spreading their blankets, folding chairs, or sitting on the hay bales in front of the stages. When the music started, some were chair dancing, but a few brave souls got up and grooved to the beat of the music. There were also picnic tables where folks could sit and enjoy their festival goodies. One downside was that the chamber asked folks to leave their pets at home. Some didn’t, and although leashed, not all the dogs were well behaved.
There were two stages, the main stage, and a side stage. The side stage allowed the Bluebyrds to entertain the crowd between the headline groups. This arrangement freed the main stage for break down and set-up of the next performing group. The Bluebyrds are a perennial participant in the festival. They pay tribute to the jangle and harmony of the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Bob Dylan, and the Lovin’ Spoonful, among others. According to the schedule they performed from 1-1:30 p.m., 2:30—3 p.m. and 4-4:30 p.m.
The second band on the main stage was Pardon the Interruption from 1:30-2:30. They are a 4-piece band from the San Francisco Bay Area. On their website they say “We write and play music to disrupt the status quo with energetic & upbeat funk, rock, soul, reggae, and blues. Following them on the main stage were the Sonoma Shakers from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. According to their website they play classic rock, contemporary songs, R&B, Country Rock, and the Blues. Their goal is to be a high energy band with a mix of music “that makes you want to get up and dance!” The closing main stage act is scheduled to be The Soul Section from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. They are considered the “headliners” for this festival. Another Bay Area band, their primary focus is on the great funk and soul music of the 60s and 70s.
Unable to stay for the entire six hours, the ninety minutes observed, tells me the event was indeed a success. Folks were continuing to come and go, swelling the crowds into the hundreds, generally enjoying the day and the music!
