Rohnert Park has several advisory bodies to help shape the community. Commissions, committees, and boards ensure public involvement in creating a thriving, family-friendly community that is a safe, enjoyable place to live, work and play.
If you are interested in serving, you must submit a completed Fact Sheet application to the City Clerk’s Office on or before Friday, December 16, 2022, by mail: 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 or by email: cityclerk@rpcity.org
The seats we are looking to fill include the following:
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee maintains the city’s Bicycle Master Plan, reviews issues concerning bicycle transportation and safety, and participates in countywide bike trail coordination efforts. The Committee meets on the 4th Monday of the month at 5:30 pm.
The Building Appeals Board hears and decides appeals of orders, decisions and determinations made by the Building Division relative to the application and interpretation of Title 24: California Building Standards Codes and other regulations. The Board meets as needed.
The Mobile Home Parks Rent Appeals Board assists with preventing unreasonable rent increases for controlled mobile home rental spaces in Rohnert Park. The board meets on the 1st Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
The Parks & Recreation Commission reviews policies and programs and makes recommendations to City Council and the Recreation Department. Meets the 1st Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
The Planning Commission is charged with development of the General Plan, implementation and administration of the Zoning Ordinance, and review of development applications. The Commission meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
The Senior Citizens Advisory Commission helps to identify the needs and to create awareness of the elderly in our community. Commissioners must be at least 60 years old. The Commission meets on the 3rd Thursday of January, April, July, and October at 12:30 p.m.
The Sister Cities Relations Committee fosters international understanding and friendship through exchanges of people, artifacts and ideas with Hashimoto, Japan. The Committee meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month at 4 p.m.
The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Trustees organizes and carry out an effective mosquito and vector control program. The Board meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
More information and the Fact Sheet application form may be obtained at
https://www.rpcity.org/city_hall/commissions_committees_boards or by emailing the City Clerk at cityclerk@rpcity.org
Múltiples Términos de Designación de Comisiones, Comités y Juntas Directivas se Vencen en Diciembre del 2020:
¡Tenemos Asientos Que Llenar!
Rohnert Park tiene varios órganos asesores que ayudan a dar forma a la comunidad. Las comisiones, comités y juntas garantizan la participación del público en la creación de una comunidad próspera y familiar que sea un lugar seguro y agradable para vivir, trabajar y divertirse.
Si te interesa ser voluntario, debes completar la Solicitud y Hoja de Información y presentarlo a la oficina del secretario de la ciudad a más tardar el Viernes 16 de Diciembre del 2022 por correo: 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 o por correo electrónico: cityclerk@rpcity.org
Las vacancias que queremos llenar incluyen:
El Comité Asesor de Bicicletas y Peatones (Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee) mantiene el Plan Maestro de Bicicletas de la Ciudad, revisa asuntos relacionados con el transporte y la seguridad en bicicleta y participa en los esfuerzos de coordinación de senderos para bicicletas en todo el condado. El comité se reúne el cuarto lunes de cada mes a las 5:30 pm.
La Junta de Apelaciones de Edificios (Building Appeals Board ) escucha y decide apelaciones de órdenes, decisiones y determinaciones hechas por la División de Edificios en relación con la aplicación e interpretación del Título 24: Códigos de Normas de Edificación de California y otras regulaciones. La Junta se reúne según sea necesario.
La Junta de Apelaciones de Rentas de los Parques de Casas Móviles (Mobile Home Parks Rent Appeals Board) ayuda a prevenir aumentos de renta irrazonables para los espacios controlados de alquiler de casas móviles en Rohnert Park. La junta se reúne actualmente el primer jueves de cada mes a las 6 p.m.
La Comisión de Parques y Recreación (Parks & Recreation Commission) revisa las políticas y programas y hace recomendaciones al Ayuntamiento y al Departamento de Recreación. Se reúne el primer lunes de cada mes a las 5:30 pm.
La Comisión de Planificación (Planning Commission) se encarga del desarrollo del Plan General, la implementación y
administración de la Ordenanza de Zonificación y la revisión de las aplicaciones de desarrollo. La Comisión se reúne el Segundo y Cuarto Jueves de cada mes a las 6 p.m.
La Comisión Asesora de Ciudadanos Mayores (Senior Citizens Advisory Commission) ayuda a identificar las necesidades y crear conciencia sobre las personas mayores en la comunidad. Los comisionados deben tener al menos 60 años. La Comisión se reúne a las 12:30 pm el tercer jueves de Enero, Abril, Julio y Octubre a las 12:30 p.m.
El Comité de Relaciones de Ciudades Hermanas (Sister Cities Relations Committee) fomenta el entendimiento y amistad internacional a través del intercambio de personas, artefactos e ideas con Hashimoto, Japón. El comité se reúne el segundo jueves de cada mes a las 4 p.m.
La Junta de Síndicos del Distrito de Control de Mosquitos y Vectores de Marin / Sonoma organiza y lleva a cabo un programa efectivo de control de mosquitos y vectores. La Junta se reúne el segundo miércoles de cada mes a las 7 p.m.
Puede obtener más información y una copia Solicitud y Hoja de Información en
https://www.rpcity.org/city_hall/commissions_committees_boards o enviando un correo electrónico al secretario de la ciudad a cityclerk@rpcity.org
