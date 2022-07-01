Mr. Happy Face named world’s ugliest dog at Petaluma Fair

Mr. Happy Face was top dog in the World’s Ugliest Dog contest Friday at the Sonoma/Marin Fair. A rescued mixed breed dog from Arizona thought to be 17 years old at least part Chinese Crested Chihuahua was voted by the judges to be the ugliest dog on stage. There were 11 dogs entered in the contest but two of them dropped out the night before so only nine contestants took the stage for judging. Nine contestants were in the competition and Mr. Happy Face was to get the $1500 first place check and a trip to New York to appear on the Today show.

 Cliff Mills

Mr. Happy Face joined our family in August of 2021.  He was adopted from a shelter in Arizona.  Since Mr. Happy Face was born into our family at the age of 17 years old.  The shelter had this particular dog for quite some time.  He came from a hoarder’s house where the conditions were deplorable.  He was a survivor of abuse and neglect.  Mr. Happy Face came to us with the veterinarian letting us know that adopting him would be an act of hospice for this decrepit old dog who would need lifelong medication. The veterinarian had suggested that because of his tumors and multiple conditions that we might only have him for a few weeks, maybe a month.  

His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy. I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too.

