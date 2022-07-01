Mr. Happy Face named world’s ugliest dog at Petaluma Fair

Mr. Happy Face was top dog in the World’s Ugliest Dog contest Friday at the Sonoma/Marin Fair. A rescued mixed breed dog from Arizona thought to be 17 years old at least part Chinese Crested Chihuahua was voted by the judges to be the ugliest dog on stage. There were 11 dogs entered in the contest but two of them dropped out the night before so only nine contestants took the stage for judging. Nine contestants were in the competition and Mr. Happy Face was to get the $1500 first place check and a trip to New York to appear on the Today show.