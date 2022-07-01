Mr. Happy Face named world’s ugliest dog at Petaluma Fair

Mr. Happy Face joined our family in August of 2021. He was adopted from a shelter in Arizona. Since Mr. Happy Face was born into our family at the age of 17 years old. The shelter had this particular dog for quite some time. He came from a hoarder’s house where the conditions were deplorable. He was a survivor of abuse and neglect. Mr. Happy Face came to us with the veterinarian letting us know that adopting him would be an act of hospice for this decrepit old dog who would need lifelong medication. The veterinarian had suggested that because of his tumors and multiple conditions that we might only have him for a few weeks, maybe a month.
His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy. I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too.
