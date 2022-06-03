Join the City of Cotati at La Plaza Park on Friday, June 3 for a free movie, Encanto. The show will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset.
The next movie will be August 2, The Paw Patrol Movie at the National Night Out Event.
