On June 6th, RPCEA educators notified the board of trustees that more than 92 percent of the RPCEA educators who voted do not have confidence in the Superintendent. Eighty-nine percent (89 percent - 283 out of 318), of the RPCEA membership voted on this decision. The RPCEA letter to the board, in part, stated:
“Dr. Mayra Perez began her three-year contract as CRPUSD Superintendent on July 1, 2020. Her original goals were outlined in the Superintendent’s Entry Plan:
1. Create opportunities to listen broadly and deeply to a wide variety of stakeholders and to gain a comprehensive understanding of CRPUSD.
2. Learn about the direction of CRPUSD as much as possible to gain an understanding into its strengths, challenges, and areas of improvement so we can best serve our students.
3. Learn how the district’s initiatives and priorities are being implemented in our schools by the staff.
4. Ensure that all voices, not just those who traditionally collaborate with the school system, are heard, and engaged in the process of continuous improvement.
5. Utilize the information gathered
a. Create a transparent and reciprocal process with schools and community members that are based on trust and commitment in order to understand and address the district's strengths and challenges.
b. Develop a strategic plan that includes clear goals and actions that guide the work of the district for the next three to five years.
This letter is a statement of our ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Dr. Mayra Perez and her ability to effectively lead the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District. We understand the severity of this statement and have arrived at this decision after two years of observations, interactions and gathering of the facts…
• Dr. Perez continues to have little or no engagement with schools and with teachers. If/when Dr. Perez visits sites she does so deliberately during times when teachers are actively teaching, engaging with their students, and unavailable to speak. This results in brief and superficial conversations, if any, at best. She has made little effort to meet/visit with teachers during staff meetings, during their PLC meetings, during their lunch or before or after school hours…
• The Special Education Department at RCHS has a lack of confidence in Dr. Perez. The RSP department has been short-staffed each year during her tenure. The unsustainable workload affects hiring. It appears as if there is no future planning for a continued yearly increase of special education students. Special education numbers continue to increase in California. The lack of planning for SPED has led to a high SPED teacher-turn-over rate. This lack of planning on the part of Dr. Perez and her designees are making these jobs untenable…
• Under Dr. Perez’s management, the Student Services Department will be dissolved for the 22-23 school year during a time when need has increased. How does one get rid of Student Services when the need is so great?...
Dr. Perez has not achieved her goals that were outlined in her Superintendent Entry Plan… We encourage the Board of Trustees to reconsider the terms of the contract of the Superintendent because the students, staff, and community of Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District deserve better.”
The bottom line is that no organization can proceed constructively when the vast majority of the people who actually do the work do not have confidence or trust in its leader and we have reached this point in the CRPUSD.
Sadly, at the June 7 public board meeting, the CRPUSD Board of Trustees, who oversees the Superintendent, dismissed the RPCEA educators’ concerns. Board members publicly supported the Superintendent and blamed the teachers for creating division and problems. Denise Tranfaglia, El Camino High School Teacher and RPCEA President, says, “It is amazing that even after a strike where essentially the entire community supported the teachers that the CRPUSD Board of Trustees continues to not listen to its educators who work with the students every day. Ultimately, the strike was really about creating the kind of school district where the parents, students, educators, and community are listened to and truly represented by their elected officials. Clearly, we still have some work to do.” During the upcoming elections in November 2022, the community will have an opportunity to elect a new majority of the CRPUSD board with the seats of Leffler Brown, Joe Cimino and Chrissa Gilles all open. Our understanding is that none of them are running for office again. As we have demonstrated with our previous actions, despite this dismissive response from the board, RPCEA is determined and will continue in its efforts to create the schools our students and educators deserve.
The Rohnert Park-Cotati Educators Association is affiliated with the 310,000-member California Teachers Association and the 3-million-member National Education Association.
